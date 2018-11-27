Traders Buy Biogen (BIIB) on Weakness Following Analyst Downgrade

Investors purchased shares of Biogen Inc (NASDAQ:BIIB) on weakness during trading hours on Monday after Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on the stock to $338.00. $113.64 million flowed into the stock on the tick-up and $61.19 million flowed out of the stock on the tick-down, for a money net flow of $52.45 million into the stock. Of all equities tracked, Biogen had the 11th highest net in-flow for the day. Biogen traded down ($0.58) for the day and closed at $319.50

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $400.00 price target on shares of Biogen in a report on Monday, October 1st. Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Biogen in a report on Wednesday, October 3rd. BidaskClub lowered shares of Biogen from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 29th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Biogen from $483.00 to $470.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Biogen in a report on Tuesday, August 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $394.00 price target on the stock. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Biogen currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $382.58.

In related news, EVP Michael D. Ehlers sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.00, for a total transaction of $350,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,281 shares in the company, valued at $1,498,350. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Biogen by 6.5% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,024,037 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,068,422,000 after purchasing an additional 183,542 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Biogen by 0.7% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,892,559 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $839,536,000 after purchasing an additional 19,730 shares during the period. Capital World Investors lifted its position in Biogen by 503.2% during the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,473,708 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $873,986,000 after purchasing an additional 2,063,598 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Biogen by 3.2% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,362,136 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $685,588,000 after purchasing an additional 72,668 shares during the period. Finally, Jackson Square Partners LLC lifted its position in Biogen by 5.7% during the third quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 2,241,778 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $792,042,000 after purchasing an additional 121,072 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.41% of the company’s stock.

The stock has a market cap of $64.49 billion, a PE ratio of 14.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 2.75, a quick ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 23rd. The biotechnology company reported $7.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.78 by $0.62. The business had revenue of $3.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.33 billion. Biogen had a net margin of 24.08% and a return on equity of 38.70%. The company’s revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $6.31 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Biogen Inc will post 25.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Biogen Company Profile

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for the treatment of neurological and neurodegenerative diseases worldwide. The company offers TECFIDERA, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, ZINBRYTA, and FAMPYRA for the treatment of multiple sclerosis (MS); FUMADERM for the treatment of plaque psoriasis; and SPINRAZA to treat spinal muscular atrophy.

