Tortoise MLP Fund (NTG) Sets New 52-Week Low at $13.10

Tortoise MLP Fund Inc (NYSE:NTG) shares hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $13.10 and last traded at $13.13, with a volume of 5049 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $13.27.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.423 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 21st. This represents a $1.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.83%.

In other Tortoise MLP Fund news, major shareholder Prudential Financial Inc acquired 48,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $8,375,000.00 per share, with a total value of $402,000,000,000,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NTG. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Tortoise MLP Fund in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $17,369,000. Oxbow Advisors LLC grew its stake in Tortoise MLP Fund by 55.4% in the 3rd quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC now owns 1,022,626 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $16,444,000 after acquiring an additional 364,762 shares during the period. Ruffer LLP purchased a new stake in Tortoise MLP Fund in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,309,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Tortoise MLP Fund in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,986,000. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Tortoise MLP Fund in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,051,000.

Tortoise MLP Fund Company Profile (NYSE:NTG)

Tortoise MLP Fund, Inc is a close ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Tortoise Capital Advisors LLC It invests in public equity markets. The fund primarily invests in equity securities of MLPs and their affiliates, with an emphasis on natural gas infrastructure Master Limited Partnerships.

