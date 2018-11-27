Toronto-Dominion Bank (TD) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, November 29th. Analysts expect Toronto-Dominion Bank to post earnings of $1.22 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 30th. The bank reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.43. The business had revenue of $7.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.23 billion. Toronto-Dominion Bank had a return on equity of 16.63% and a net margin of 21.82%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.51 EPS. On average, analysts expect Toronto-Dominion Bank to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Shares of TD opened at $54.13 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $98.47 billion, a PE ratio of 12.77, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.01. Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 1 year low of $52.83 and a 1 year high of $62.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91.
Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet raised Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 15th. ValuEngine downgraded Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 7th. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank in a research report on Friday, November 16th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank in a research report on Thursday, November 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Toronto-Dominion Bank has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $77.67.
An institutional investor recently raised its position in Toronto-Dominion Bank stock. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) by 49.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,117 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,371 shares during the quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank were worth $238,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Institutional investors own 47.43% of the company’s stock.
About Toronto-Dominion Bank
The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various personal and commercial banking products and services in Canada and the United States. It operates through three segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. The company offers personal deposits, such as checking, savings, and investment products; financing, investment, cash management, international trade, and day-to-day banking services to small, medium, and large businesses; financing options to customers at point of sale for automotive and recreational vehicle purchases through auto dealer network; credit cards; investing, advice-based, and asset management services to retail and institutional clients; and property and casualty insurance, as well as life and health insurance products.
