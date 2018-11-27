Toronto Dominion Bank Increases Position in Alleghany Co. (Y)

Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its stake in shares of Alleghany Co. (NYSE:Y) by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,662 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Alleghany were worth $1,084,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in Y. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Alleghany by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 19,252 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $11,076,000 after acquiring an additional 1,220 shares during the last quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc grew its holdings in Alleghany by 23.2% during the 2nd quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 5,284 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,038,000 after acquiring an additional 995 shares during the last quarter. Simplex Trading LLC bought a new stake in Alleghany during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $190,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Alleghany by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 41,816 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $24,042,000 after purchasing an additional 2,046 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in shares of Alleghany by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 7,029 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,041,000 after purchasing an additional 702 shares during the last quarter. 81.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:Y opened at $628.55 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.29. Alleghany Co. has a 52 week low of $551.66 and a 52 week high of $659.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.18 billion, a PE ratio of 308.11 and a beta of 0.94.

Alleghany (NYSE:Y) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 1st. The insurance provider reported ($1.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.50 by ($4.57). Alleghany had a net margin of 12.34% and a return on equity of 5.42%. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter. Equities research analysts forecast that Alleghany Co. will post 27.95 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director William K. Lavin sold 528 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $622.84, for a total value of $328,859.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Alleghany in a research note on Saturday, November 17th.

Alleghany Company Profile

Alleghany Corporation provides property and casualty reinsurance and insurance products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Reinsurance and Insurance. The Reinsurance segment offers property reinsurance products, including fire, allied lines, auto physical damage, and homeowners multiple peril reinsurance products; and casualty and other reinsurance products, such as liability, medical malpractice, ocean marine and aviation, auto liability, accident and health, surety, and credit reinsurance products.

