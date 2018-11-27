Toronto Dominion Bank Has $950,000 Stake in East West Bancorp, Inc. (EWBC)

Toronto Dominion Bank grew its position in East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC) by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,739 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,334 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in East West Bancorp were worth $950,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of East West Bancorp by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,631,834 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $953,998,000 after buying an additional 181,572 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its position in shares of East West Bancorp by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 6,478,342 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $422,388,000 after buying an additional 115,315 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of East West Bancorp by 15.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,771,173 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $311,079,000 after buying an additional 627,329 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in shares of East West Bancorp by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,802,713 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $182,737,000 after buying an additional 25,720 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of East West Bancorp by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,448,128 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $94,418,000 after buying an additional 83,674 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of East West Bancorp stock opened at $52.15 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $7.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. East West Bancorp, Inc. has a 1 year low of $50.15 and a 1 year high of $73.98.

East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $395.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $398.25 million. East West Bancorp had a net margin of 34.80% and a return on equity of 15.70%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.91 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that East West Bancorp, Inc. will post 4.63 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 1st were issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 31st. East West Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.59%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on EWBC shares. DA Davidson upgraded shares of East West Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 22nd. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of East West Bancorp from $73.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of East West Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 18th. BidaskClub raised shares of East West Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 30th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of East West Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, September 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. East West Bancorp has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.67.

About East West Bancorp

East West Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for East West Bank that provides a range of personal and commercial banking services to small and medium-sized businesses, business executives, professionals, and other individuals in the United States and Greater China. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other.

