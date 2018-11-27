Toronto Dominion Bank Grows Position in VMware, Inc. (VMW)

Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its stake in shares of VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) by 10.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,007 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 767 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in VMware were worth $1,249,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY raised its holdings in VMware by 7.5% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 5,417 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $796,000 after buying an additional 377 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank raised its holdings in VMware by 18.8% during the third quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 2,380 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $372,000 after buying an additional 377 shares during the last quarter. Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in VMware by 2.4% during the second quarter. Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC now owns 17,420 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $2,560,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its holdings in VMware by 0.5% during the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 94,794 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $13,932,000 after buying an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BB&T Corp raised its holdings in VMware by 13.5% during the second quarter. BB&T Corp now owns 4,170 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $613,000 after buying an additional 496 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 19.93% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on VMW. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of VMware to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 24th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of VMware from $122.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of VMware from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of VMware from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 24th. Finally, Maxim Group upped their price objective on shares of VMware from $142.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $158.04.

In other VMware news, COO Rajiv Ramaswami sold 12,345 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.73, for a total transaction of $1,774,346.85. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 218,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,334,721.03. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.13, for a total transaction of $3,803,250.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 411,923 shares in the company, valued at $62,665,845.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 78,608 shares of company stock worth $11,852,164. Insiders own 29.90% of the company’s stock.

NYSE VMW opened at $153.91 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $62.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.72. VMware, Inc. has a 52 week low of $108.46 and a 52 week high of $165.00. The company has a current ratio of 3.01, a quick ratio of 3.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

VMware Company Profile

VMware, Inc provides compute, cloud, mobility, networking, and security infrastructure software to businesses in the United States and internationally. The company offers compute products, including VMware vSphere, a data center platform, which enables users to deploy hypervisor, a layer of software that resides between the operating system and system hardware to enable compute virtualization; storage and availability products that provide data storage and protection options; network and security products; and cloud management and automation products to manage and automate overarching IT processes involved in provisioning IT services and resources to users from initial infrastructure deployment to retirement.

