Topps Tiles Plc (TPT) Increases Dividend to GBX 2.30 Per Share

Topps Tiles Plc (LON:TPT) announced a dividend on Tuesday, November 27th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 20th will be given a dividend of GBX 2.30 ($0.03) per share on Monday, February 4th. This represents a yield of 3.54%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 20th. This is a boost from Topps Tiles’s previous dividend of $1.10. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Topps Tiles stock traded down GBX 1 ($0.01) during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting GBX 65 ($0.85). The company had a trading volume of 274,899 shares, compared to its average volume of 184,877. Topps Tiles has a 12-month low of GBX 60 ($0.78) and a 12-month high of GBX 107 ($1.40).

Several equities research analysts have commented on TPT shares. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating on shares of Topps Tiles in a research report on Thursday, September 13th. Liberum Capital upped their target price on Topps Tiles from GBX 90 ($1.18) to GBX 95 ($1.24) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Topps Tiles has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 85.60 ($1.12).

In other Topps Tiles news, insider Robert Parker bought 35,000 shares of Topps Tiles stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 68 ($0.89) per share, with a total value of £23,800 ($31,098.92).

About Topps Tiles

Topps Tiles Plc engages in the retail and wholesale distribution of ceramic and porcelain tiles, natural stone, and related products for homeowners and tile fitters in the United Kingdom. The company offers bathroom, kitchen, floor, wall, and mosaic tiles. It also provides adhesives and grouts; and tools and essentials, such as trims, underfloor heating products, cutters, tools and accessories, cleaning and maintenance products, underfloor heating products, and wet room products.

