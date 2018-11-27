Tokugawa Price Tops $0.0528 on Major Exchanges (TOK)

Tokugawa (CURRENCY:TOK) traded 6.6% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on November 27th. In the last week, Tokugawa has traded 10.3% lower against the US dollar. Tokugawa has a market capitalization of $53,923.00 and approximately $4,621.00 worth of Tokugawa was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Tokugawa coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0528 or 0.00001367 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Tokugawa Profile

Tokugawa is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 10th, 2017. Tokugawa’s total supply is 1,021,644 coins. Tokugawa’s official Twitter account is @TokugawaCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Tokugawa’s official website is www.tokugawacoin.com

Tokugawa Coin Trading

Tokugawa can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tokugawa directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tokugawa should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Tokugawa using one of the exchanges listed above.

