Timucuan Asset Management Inc. FL Decreases Stake in Hexcel Co. (HXL)

Timucuan Asset Management Inc. FL lowered its position in Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL) by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,085,637 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 3,170 shares during the period. Hexcel accounts for about 4.7% of Timucuan Asset Management Inc. FL’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Timucuan Asset Management Inc. FL owned about 1.26% of Hexcel worth $72,792,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HXL. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB raised its position in shares of Hexcel by 21.5% in the 2nd quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 13,574 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $901,000 after acquiring an additional 2,400 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hexcel in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $708,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Hexcel by 441.6% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,237 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $148,000 after buying an additional 1,824 shares during the last quarter. BTIM Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of Hexcel in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $5,325,000. Finally, Aperio Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Hexcel by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 46,017 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,055,000 after buying an additional 1,950 shares during the last quarter. 96.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HXL traded down $0.36 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $59.21. 49,949 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 502,551. The company has a current ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Hexcel Co. has a 12-month low of $56.34 and a 12-month high of $73.42. The company has a market cap of $5.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.18.

Hexcel (NYSE:HXL) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 22nd. The aerospace company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.02. Hexcel had a return on equity of 18.08% and a net margin of 13.95%. The business had revenue of $540.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $545.88 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.71 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Hexcel Co. will post 3.03 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 1st. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.01%. Hexcel’s dividend payout ratio is 22.39%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group assumed coverage on Hexcel in a research note on Wednesday, August 15th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 price target on shares of Hexcel in a research note on Monday, October 22nd. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Hexcel from $70.00 to $63.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 24th. ValuEngine downgraded Hexcel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Hexcel from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Hexcel has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.75.

Hexcel Company Profile

Hexcel Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets structural materials for use in commercial aerospace, space and defense, and industrial markets. The company operates in two segments, Composite Materials and Engineered Products. The Composite Materials segment manufactures and markets carbon fibers, fabrics and specialty reinforcements, prepregs and other fiber-reinforced matrix materials, structural adhesives, honeycombs, molding compounds, tooling materials, polyurethane systems, and laminates that are used in military and commercial aircraft, wind turbine blade, recreational product, and other industrial applications, as well as in cars, boats, and trains.

