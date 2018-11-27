Ties.DB Trading 25.9% Lower Over Last Week (TIE)

Ties.DB (CURRENCY:TIE) traded 24.7% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on November 27th. In the last week, Ties.DB has traded down 25.9% against the US dollar. One Ties.DB token can now be bought for about $0.0067 or 0.00000178 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including YoBit and Tidex. Ties.DB has a market cap of $273,620.00 and approximately $26.00 worth of Ties.DB was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00009304 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00003741 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00026241 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 15.2% against the dollar and now trades at $89.82 or 0.02390894 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000310 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.79 or 0.00127418 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.02 or 0.00186932 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000115 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $322.78 or 0.08592130 BTC.

Ties.DB Token Profile

Ties.DB was first traded on August 7th, 2017. Ties.DB’s total supply is 59,251,278 tokens and its circulating supply is 40,820,992 tokens. The Reddit community for Ties.DB is /r/tiesnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ties.DB’s official Twitter account is @tiesnetwork . Ties.DB’s official website is ties.network

Ties.DB Token Trading

Ties.DB can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Tidex and YoBit. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ties.DB directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ties.DB should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ties.DB using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

