THOR MINI/PAR VTG FPD 0.0001 (THR) Trading 13.5% Higher

Shares of THOR MINI/PAR VTG FPD 0.0001 (LON:THR) traded up 13.5% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 2.20 ($0.03) and last traded at GBX 2.10 ($0.03). 6,624,438 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 26% from the average session volume of 5,270,000 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1.85 ($0.02).

Several analysts have commented on the company. Northland Securities reiterated a “corporate” rating on shares of THOR MINI/PAR VTG FPD 0.0001 in a research note on Monday. Northland Capital Partners reiterated a “corporate” rating on shares of THOR MINI/PAR VTG FPD 0.0001 in a research note on Tuesday, September 11th.

THOR MINI/PAR VTG FPD 0.0001 Company Profile (LON:THR)

Thor Mining PLC engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in Australia and the United States. It explores for tungsten, molybdenum, copper, silver, lithium, and gold deposits. The company's primary assets include comprise the Molyhil Tungsten-Molybdenum project located in the Northern Territory of Australia; and the Pilot Mountain tungsten project located in Nevada, the United States.

