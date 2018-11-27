Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (TMO) Shares Bought by FIL Ltd

FIL Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 165,696 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 5,314 shares during the quarter. FIL Ltd’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $40,443,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Horrell Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 2nd quarter valued at $104,000. Atlantic Trust LLC acquired a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 2nd quarter valued at $154,000. Summit Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 3rd quarter valued at $201,000. Searle & CO. acquired a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 3rd quarter valued at $203,000. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 3rd quarter valued at $203,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.47% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Tyler Jacks sold 4,772 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.75, for a total transaction of $1,144,087.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 125,520 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $247.50, for a total transaction of $31,066,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock opened at $240.19 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $94.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.31, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 12-month low of $181.51 and a 12-month high of $249.95.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 24th. The medical research company reported $2.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.55 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $5.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.70 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 10.75% and a return on equity of 16.49%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.31 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 11.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Thermo Fisher Scientific announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Friday, September 7th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the medical research company to reacquire up to 2.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Monday, December 17th will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 14th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 7.17%.

TMO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 24th. Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $274.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, October 1st. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Tuesday, October 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $295.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $263.55.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Company Profile

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides analytical instruments, equipment, reagents and consumables, software, and services for research, manufacturing, analysis, discovery, and diagnostics under the Thermo Scientific, Applied Biosystems, Invitrogen, Fisher Scientific, and Unity Lab Services brands worldwide.

