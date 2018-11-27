The Western Union Company (WU) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.43 Billion

Brokerages expect The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) to post $1.43 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for The Western Union’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.47 billion and the lowest is $1.38 billion. The Western Union reported sales of $1.44 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 0.7%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 12th.

On average, analysts expect that The Western Union will report full year sales of $5.64 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $5.57 billion to $5.75 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $5.78 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.60 billion to $5.94 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover The Western Union.

The Western Union (NYSE:WU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 1st. The credit services provider reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. The Western Union had a negative net margin of 8.55% and a negative return on equity of 194.60%. The company’s revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.53 EPS.

WU has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on shares of The Western Union in a research report on Friday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The Western Union from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, October 8th. Wells Fargo & Co cut shares of The Western Union from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, November 6th. ValuEngine cut shares of The Western Union from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 7th. Finally, Barclays started coverage on shares of The Western Union in a research note on Wednesday, November 14th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.17.

In other The Western Union news, EVP Sheri Rhodes sold 2,175 shares of The Western Union stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.02, for a total value of $41,368.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,775 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $984,760.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Western Union during the 2nd quarter worth about $109,000. FIL Ltd bought a new stake in The Western Union during the 3rd quarter valued at about $158,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lifted its holdings in The Western Union by 121.2% during the 3rd quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 9,290 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $177,000 after buying an additional 5,091 shares in the last quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. bought a new stake in The Western Union during the 2nd quarter valued at about $207,000. Finally, Integrated Investment Consultants LLC bought a new stake in The Western Union during the 2nd quarter valued at about $217,000.

Shares of WU stock traded down $0.02 on Friday, hitting $18.51. 22,249 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,257,120. The company has a market capitalization of $8.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.27, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.01. The Western Union has a 52 week low of $17.40 and a 52 week high of $22.21.

About The Western Union

The Western Union Company provides money movement and payment services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Consumer-to-Consumer and Business Solutions. The Consumer-to-Consumer segment facilitates money transfers between two consumers, primarily through a network of third-party agents. This segment offers international cross-border transfers and intra-country transfers, as well as money transfer transactions through Websites and mobile devices.

