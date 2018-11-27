TG Therapeutics Inc (TGTX) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of TG Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:TGTX) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $18.35.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised TG Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.75 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 16th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of TG Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, November 12th. ValuEngine raised TG Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 24th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH set a $27.00 target price on TG Therapeutics and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 26th. Finally, Raymond James cut TG Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $22.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 25th.

Shares of TGTX traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $5.00. 3,360 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,189,986. The stock has a market cap of $416.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.58 and a beta of 1.77. TG Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $4.20 and a 12 month high of $17.35.

TG Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TGTX) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.55) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $0.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.04 million. TG Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 185.20% and a negative net margin of 99,001.33%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that TG Therapeutics will post -1.98 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. RA Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in TG Therapeutics by 73.1% during the second quarter. RA Capital Management LLC now owns 4,278,796 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $56,266,000 after buying an additional 1,806,452 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in TG Therapeutics by 2,148.1% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 888,768 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $11,686,000 after buying an additional 849,233 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in TG Therapeutics by 17.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,081,050 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $53,667,000 after buying an additional 605,844 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in TG Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $1,974,000. Finally, Opaleye Management Inc. lifted its holdings in TG Therapeutics by 127.9% during the second quarter. Opaleye Management Inc. now owns 625,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,218,000 after buying an additional 350,800 shares during the period. 49.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About TG Therapeutics

TG Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for B-cell malignancies and autoimmune diseases in the United States. It develops TG-1101 (ublituximab), a chimeric, glycoengineered monoclonal antibody that targets an epitope on the CD20 antigen found on the surface of B-lymphocytes developed to aid in the depletion of circulating B-cells; and TG-1101 in combination with TGR-1202 for relapsed/refractory chronic lymphocytic leukemia.

