TFS Financial Co. (TFSL) Holdings Increased by Stieven Capital Advisors L.P.

Stieven Capital Advisors L.P. raised its holdings in shares of TFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:TFSL) by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,546,021 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the period. TFS Financial comprises about 3.6% of Stieven Capital Advisors L.P.’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Stieven Capital Advisors L.P.’s holdings in TFS Financial were worth $23,206,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of TFS Financial by 2.1% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 742,874 shares of the bank’s stock worth $11,715,000 after acquiring an additional 15,120 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in TFS Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at about $169,000. WealthTrust Fairport LLC bought a new position in TFS Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at about $515,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in TFS Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,671,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in TFS Financial by 20.3% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 478,273 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,179,000 after buying an additional 80,784 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on TFSL shares. BidaskClub upgraded shares of TFS Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 11th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of TFS Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of TFS Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 9th. Finally, Sandler O’Neill started coverage on shares of TFS Financial in a research report on Friday, September 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company.

TFSL traded down $0.32 on Tuesday, reaching $15.64. The company had a trading volume of 1,531 shares, compared to its average volume of 191,653. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.46 billion, a PE ratio of 48.88 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10. TFS Financial Co. has a one year low of $14.19 and a one year high of $16.62.

TFS Financial (NASDAQ:TFSL) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 29th. The bank reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08. The firm had revenue of $73.87 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $75.60 million. TFS Financial had a net margin of 18.38% and a return on equity of 5.22%. On average, equities analysts expect that TFS Financial Co. will post 0.34 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 28th will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 27th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.39%. TFS Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 312.50%.

TFS Financial Profile

TFS Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides retail consumer banking services in the United States. Its deposit products include savings accounts, checking accounts, certificate of deposit accounts, individual retirement accounts, and other qualified plan accounts. The company also provides residential real estate mortgage loans, residential construction loans, and home equity loans and lines of credit, as well as purchase mortgages and first mortgage refinance loans.

