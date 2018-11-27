Textron Inc. (TXT) Shares Sold by Prudential Financial Inc.

Prudential Financial Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT) by 1.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 297,105 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 5,600 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in Textron were worth $21,235,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Textron during the 3rd quarter worth about $223,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Textron by 117.3% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 620,660 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $44,357,000 after purchasing an additional 335,095 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Textron by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 837,288 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $59,841,000 after purchasing an additional 26,905 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management lifted its stake in shares of Textron by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 838,456 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $59,924,000 after purchasing an additional 4,015 shares during the period. Finally, ING Groep NV lifted its stake in shares of Textron by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 29,859 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,134,000 after purchasing an additional 2,443 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.22% of the company’s stock.

Get Textron alerts:

TXT opened at $55.53 on Tuesday. Textron Inc. has a 1 year low of $51.49 and a 1 year high of $72.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.67, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 2.29.

Textron (NYSE:TXT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 18th. The aerospace company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $3.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.52 billion. Textron had a net margin of 6.11% and a return on equity of 13.72%. Textron’s revenue was down 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.65 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Textron Inc. will post 3.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 1st. Investors of record on Friday, December 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.14%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 13th. Textron’s payout ratio is currently 3.27%.

TXT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Textron to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Textron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 22nd. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price objective on Textron from $72.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Textron from $71.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 14th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Textron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $74.00.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This piece of content was originally reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this piece of content on another website, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of international trademark & copyright laws. The original version of this piece of content can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2018/11/27/textron-inc-txt-shares-sold-by-prudential-financial-inc.html.

Textron Profile

Textron Inc operates in the aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses worldwide. The company's Textron Aviation segment manufactures and sells business jets, turboprop and piston engine aircraft, and military trainer and defense aircraft; and commercial parts, as well as provides maintenance, inspection, and repair services.

Featured Story: Why is the Consumer Price Index (CPI) important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TXT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT).

Receive News & Ratings for Textron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Textron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.