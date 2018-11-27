Tesla Inc (TSLA) Stake Lifted by Canada Pension Plan Investment Board

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its stake in Tesla Inc (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 129,406 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board owned approximately 0.08% of Tesla worth $34,263,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 11.2% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,817,282 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,275,472,000 after acquiring an additional 485,095 shares in the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 68.2% in the third quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 746,725 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $197,710,000 after acquiring an additional 302,851 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company LTD boosted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 7.5% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company LTD now owns 581,589 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $153,987,000 after acquiring an additional 40,618 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 15.0% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 575,829 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $152,462,000 after acquiring an additional 75,321 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 6.5% in the third quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 547,877 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $145,061,000 after acquiring an additional 33,512 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Tesla alerts:

In other Tesla news, CFO Deepak Ahuja sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $343.46, for a total value of $1,202,110.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 27,965 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,604,858.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Linda Johnson Rice sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $340.68, for a total transaction of $1,022,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,022,040. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 25,375 shares of company stock valued at $8,668,760. Insiders own 22.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:TSLA opened at $346.00 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The company has a market capitalization of $55.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -30.14 and a beta of 0.48. Tesla Inc has a 52 week low of $244.59 and a 52 week high of $387.46.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 24th. The electric vehicle producer reported $2.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.77) by $4.67. The business had revenue of $6.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.67 billion. Tesla had a negative net margin of 10.22% and a negative return on equity of 34.27%. On average, research analysts expect that Tesla Inc will post -5.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Tesla from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “neutral” rating and set a $325.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a report on Monday, September 10th. Canaccord Genuity set a $316.00 target price on shares of Tesla and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 28th. Evercore ISI set a $301.00 target price on shares of Tesla and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “neutral” rating and set a $315.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a report on Wednesday, August 8th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $319.79.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This piece of content was published by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this piece of content on another website, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of US and international copyright & trademark laws. The legal version of this piece of content can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2018/11/27/tesla-inc-tsla-stake-lifted-by-canada-pension-plan-investment-board.html.

Tesla Profile

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles, energy generation and storage systems. It also provides vehicle service centers, supercharger station, and self-driving capability. The firm operates through Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage segments.

Read More: What are trading strategies for the 52-week high/low?

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.