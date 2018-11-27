Teradyne (TER) Downgraded by Bank of America to “Neutral”

Bank of America lowered shares of Teradyne (NYSE:TER) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning. They currently have $40.00 price target on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Teradyne from $39.00 to $34.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 25th. DA Davidson cut their price objective on Teradyne to $35.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 25th. Cowen set a $36.00 price objective on Teradyne and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, October 24th. Craig Hallum upgraded Teradyne from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, October 25th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Teradyne from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, October 18th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Teradyne presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $43.70.

NYSE:TER opened at $36.62 on Monday. Teradyne has a 52 week low of $30.22 and a 52 week high of $50.68. The company has a current ratio of 4.10, a quick ratio of 3.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.25.

Teradyne (NYSE:TER) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.08. Teradyne had a return on equity of 23.50% and a net margin of 9.81%. The company had revenue of $566.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $556.87 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.54 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Teradyne will post 2.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 27th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.98%. Teradyne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.38%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TER. Vulcan Value Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Teradyne during the 2nd quarter worth about $160,491,000. Senator Investment Group LP purchased a new stake in Teradyne during the 2nd quarter worth about $89,655,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company LTD purchased a new stake in Teradyne during the 3rd quarter worth about $44,291,000. ARK Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Teradyne by 176.2% during the 2nd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 1,464,955 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $55,771,000 after purchasing an additional 934,612 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Teradyne during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,227,000.

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports automatic test equipment worldwide. Its Semiconductor Test segment offers semiconductor test products and services for wafer level and device package testing in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, computer and electronic game, and other applications.

