Teradyne, Inc. (TER) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Teradyne, Inc. (NYSE:TER) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $42.67.

Several research analysts have commented on TER shares. Citigroup lowered their target price on Teradyne from $51.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 25th. Cowen set a $36.00 target price on Teradyne and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 24th. ValuEngine downgraded Teradyne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 15th. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Teradyne from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 18th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Teradyne from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Teradyne by 2.0% during the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 61,330 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,335,000 after purchasing an additional 1,208 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of Teradyne by 1.7% during the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 75,878 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,889,000 after purchasing an additional 1,245 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Teradyne by 10.1% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 15,492 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $573,000 after acquiring an additional 1,424 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management boosted its holdings in Teradyne by 0.3% in the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 626,397 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $23,164,000 after acquiring an additional 1,597 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its holdings in Teradyne by 0.3% in the third quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 598,601 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $22,136,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter.

TER stock traded down $0.29 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $36.33. The company had a trading volume of 51,947 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,120,466. The company has a market cap of $6.43 billion, a PE ratio of 15.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.25. Teradyne has a 1-year low of $30.22 and a 1-year high of $50.68. The company has a quick ratio of 3.76, a current ratio of 4.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Teradyne (NYSE:TER) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $566.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $556.87 million. Teradyne had a return on equity of 23.50% and a net margin of 9.81%. Teradyne’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.54 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Teradyne will post 2.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 27th. Teradyne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.38%.

About Teradyne

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports automatic test equipment worldwide. Its Semiconductor Test segment offers semiconductor test products and services for wafer level and device package testing in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, computer and electronic game, and other applications.

