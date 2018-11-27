Telekom Austria (TKAGY) Rating Increased to Neutral at Citigroup

Citigroup upgraded shares of Telekom Austria (OTCMKTS:TKAGY) from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research note published on Monday morning, Marketbeat.com reports.
Shares of TKAGY stock opened at $14.30 on Monday. Telekom Austria has a 52-week low of $14.23 and a 52-week high of $20.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.75 billion, a PE ratio of 14.02 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.
