Telekom Austria (TKAGY) Rating Increased to Neutral at Citigroup

Citigroup upgraded shares of Telekom Austria (OTCMKTS:TKAGY) from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research note published on Monday morning, Marketbeat.com reports.

Shares of TKAGY stock opened at $14.30 on Monday. Telekom Austria has a 52-week low of $14.23 and a 52-week high of $20.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.75 billion, a PE ratio of 14.02 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

About Telekom Austria

Telekom Austria Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, provides fixed-line and mobile communications services to individuals, commercial and non-commercial organizations, and other national and foreign carriers. Its fixed-line services include access, Internet, fixed-to-mobile calls, international traffic, voice value-added services, interconnection, call center services, data and ICT solutions, television services, and public payphone services; and mobile communications services comprise digital mobile communications services, including value-added services, text and multimedia messaging, m-commerce, and information services.

