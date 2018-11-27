Tech Data Corp (TECD) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Tech Data Corp (NASDAQ:TECD) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the eleven research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $98.43.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tech Data from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $94.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 31st. Bank of America cut shares of Tech Data from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $80.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, August 31st. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Tech Data from $95.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 31st. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of Tech Data from $115.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 31st. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Tech Data from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 7th.

Shares of Tech Data stock traded up $0.22 on Thursday, reaching $73.95. 8,730 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 362,474. Tech Data has a one year low of $66.93 and a one year high of $108.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company has a market cap of $2.77 billion, a PE ratio of 8.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.67.

Tech Data (NASDAQ:TECD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 30th. The company reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.11 by ($0.10). Tech Data had a net margin of 0.39% and a return on equity of 12.67%. The company had revenue of $8.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.73 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.74 EPS. Tech Data’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Tech Data will post 9.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Tech Data announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Tuesday, October 2nd that permits the company to buyback $200.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to repurchase up to 7.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. United Services Automobile Association increased its position in shares of Tech Data by 1.3% during the second quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 66,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,467,000 after buying an additional 847 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Tech Data by 4.4% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 687,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,474,000 after buying an additional 28,976 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in shares of Tech Data during the second quarter worth $1,965,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Tech Data by 2.8% in the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 30,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,515,000 after purchasing an additional 833 shares during the period. Finally, Aperio Group LLC grew its holdings in Tech Data by 31.7% in the second quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 55,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,580,000 after purchasing an additional 13,409 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.80% of the company’s stock.

About Tech Data

Tech Data Corporation engages in the wholesale distribution of technology products. It offers endpoint portfolio solutions, including PC systems, mobile phones and accessories, printers, peripherals, supplies, endpoint technology software, and consumer electronics; and advanced portfolio solutions, such as storage, networking, servers, advanced technology software, and converged and hyper-converged infrastructure, as well as specialized solutions.

