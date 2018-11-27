Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Has $1.70 Million Stake in American Airlines Group Inc (AAL)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lowered its stake in shares of American Airlines Group Inc (NASDAQ:AAL) by 12.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 41,179 shares of the airline’s stock after selling 5,750 shares during the quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in American Airlines Group were worth $1,702,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AAL. Boston Partners lifted its holdings in shares of American Airlines Group by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,687,054 shares of the airline’s stock worth $64,041,000 after buying an additional 42,289 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its holdings in shares of American Airlines Group by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 86,287 shares of the airline’s stock worth $3,275,000 after buying an additional 8,100 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Airlines Group in the 2nd quarter worth $1,063,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its holdings in shares of American Airlines Group by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 62,536 shares of the airline’s stock worth $2,583,000 after buying an additional 2,175 shares during the period. Finally, Ruffer LLP purchased a new stake in shares of American Airlines Group in the 2nd quarter worth $379,000. 84.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on AAL shares. BidaskClub cut American Airlines Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 4th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on American Airlines Group in a research note on Monday, November 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $41.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley set a $39.00 price objective on American Airlines Group and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 5th. ValuEngine upgraded American Airlines Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 19th. Finally, Imperial Capital upped their price objective on American Airlines Group from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.88.

Shares of AAL stock opened at $38.10 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.48 billion, a PE ratio of 7.81, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.12. American Airlines Group Inc has a fifty-two week low of $30.24 and a fifty-two week high of $59.08.

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The airline reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $11.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.55 billion. American Airlines Group had a return on equity of 568.86% and a net margin of 3.06%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that American Airlines Group Inc will post 4.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 6th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 5th. American Airlines Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.20%.

In other American Airlines Group news, Director John T. Cahill purchased 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of $33.47 per share, for a total transaction of $836,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $218,592.57. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Jeffrey D. Benjamin purchased 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $35.69 per share, for a total transaction of $535,350.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $790,390.74. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

American Airlines Group Profile

American Airlines Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a network air carrier. It provides scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo. As of December 31, 2017, the company operated a mainline fleet of 948 aircraft. It serves 350 destinations in approximately 50 countries, principally from its hubs in Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas/Fort Worth, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, and Phoenix, as well as in Washington, DC The company was formerly known as AMR Corporation and changed its name to American Airlines Group Inc in December 2013.

