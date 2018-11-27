Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Cuts Position in Twitter Inc (TWTR)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky reduced its stake in shares of Twitter Inc (NYSE:TWTR) by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 64,250 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 6,750 shares during the quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in Twitter were worth $1,829,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado raised its position in shares of Twitter by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 119,961 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $3,414,000 after purchasing an additional 1,547 shares during the last quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. raised its holdings in Twitter by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. now owns 32,906 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,437,000 after acquiring an additional 1,554 shares during the last quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Twitter by 19.4% in the 3rd quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC now owns 9,757 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $278,000 after acquiring an additional 1,584 shares during the last quarter. Reliance Trust Co. of Delaware raised its holdings in Twitter by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Reliance Trust Co. of Delaware now owns 65,217 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,856,000 after acquiring an additional 1,589 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV raised its holdings in Twitter by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 84,636 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $3,696,000 after acquiring an additional 1,596 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Twitter alerts:

Shares of Twitter stock opened at $32.82 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 4.61 and a quick ratio of 4.61. Twitter Inc has a twelve month low of $20.12 and a twelve month high of $47.79. The firm has a market cap of $23.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 547.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.32.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The social networking company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.17. Twitter had a net margin of 36.35% and a return on equity of 6.75%. The firm had revenue of $758.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $703.57 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Twitter Inc will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current year.

TWTR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Citigroup boosted their price target on Twitter from $32.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 30th. ValuEngine upgraded Twitter from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 31st. Deutsche Bank cut their price target on Twitter from $33.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 23rd. Moffett Nathanson cut their price target on Twitter from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 17th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Twitter from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, October 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have given a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.38.

In other Twitter news, Director David S. Rosenblatt sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.30, for a total value of $1,029,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Matthew Derella sold 7,007 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.79, for a total transaction of $201,731.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 4,182,245 shares of company stock valued at $128,034,010. 6.62% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This news story was posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this news story on another publication, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. & international trademark & copyright laws. The correct version of this news story can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2018/11/27/teachers-retirement-system-of-the-state-of-kentucky-cuts-position-in-twitter-inc-twtr.html.

Twitter Profile

Twitter, Inc operates as a platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time. The company offers various products and services, including Twitter that allows users to consume, create, distribute, and discover content; and Periscope, a mobile application that enables user to broadcast and watch video live with others.

Recommended Story: Compound Interest

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TWTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Twitter Inc (NYSE:TWTR).

Receive News & Ratings for Twitter Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Twitter and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.