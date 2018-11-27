Symrise (SY1) – Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

Symrise (FRA: SY1) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

11/27/2018 – Symrise was given a new €56.00 ($65.12) price target on by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

11/23/2018 – Symrise was given a new €70.00 ($81.40) price target on by analysts at equinet AG. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

11/21/2018 – Symrise was given a new €76.00 ($88.37) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

11/15/2018 – Symrise was given a new €82.00 ($95.35) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

11/13/2018 – Symrise was given a new €73.00 ($84.88) price target on by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

11/12/2018 – Symrise was given a new €75.00 ($87.21) price target on by analysts at Hauck & Aufhaeuser. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

11/8/2018 – Symrise was given a new €77.00 ($89.53) price target on by analysts at Warburg Research. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

11/8/2018 – Symrise was given a new €73.00 ($84.88) price target on by analysts at Independent Research GmbH. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

11/7/2018 – Symrise was given a new €67.00 ($77.91) price target on by analysts at Kepler Capital Markets. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

11/7/2018 – Symrise was given a new €58.20 ($67.67) price target on by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

11/7/2018 – Symrise was given a new €82.00 ($95.35) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

11/7/2018 – Symrise was given a new €73.00 ($84.88) price target on by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

11/7/2018 – Symrise was given a new €74.00 ($86.05) price target on by analysts at Nord/LB. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

11/7/2018 – Symrise was given a new €77.00 ($89.53) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

11/7/2018 – Symrise was given a new €67.00 ($77.91) price target on by analysts at Commerzbank AG. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

11/7/2018 – Symrise was given a new €84.00 ($97.67) price target on by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/7/2018 – Symrise was given a new €82.50 ($95.93) price target on by analysts at Baader Bank. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/31/2018 – Symrise was given a new €82.50 ($95.93) price target on by analysts at Baader Bank. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/22/2018 – Symrise was given a new €67.00 ($77.91) price target on by analysts at equinet AG. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

10/19/2018 – Symrise was given a new €77.00 ($89.53) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

10/18/2018 – Symrise was given a new €67.00 ($77.91) price target on by analysts at Kepler Capital Markets. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

10/12/2018 – Symrise was given a new €75.00 ($87.21) price target on by analysts at Morgan Stanley. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

10/10/2018 – Symrise was given a new €82.00 ($95.35) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

10/8/2018 – Symrise was given a new €58.20 ($67.67) price target on by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

10/4/2018 – Symrise was given a new €82.00 ($95.35) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

10/2/2018 – Symrise was given a new €90.00 ($104.65) price target on by analysts at BNP Paribas. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/1/2018 – Symrise was given a new €88.00 ($102.33) price target on by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

SY1 stock traded up €0.16 ($0.19) during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching €69.88 ($81.26). The stock had a trading volume of 178,294 shares. Symrise AG has a 52-week low of €56.96 ($66.23) and a 52-week high of €73.48 ($85.44).

Symrise AG develops, produces, and sells fragrances, flavorings, and cosmetic ingredients. It operates through three segments: Scent & Care, Flavor, and Nutrition. The Scent & Care segment develops, produces, and sells fragrance ingredients and compositions, cosmetic ingredients, and mint flours, as well as specific application processes for such substances.

