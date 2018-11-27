Switcheo Hits 24-Hour Volume of $19,559.00 (SWTH)

Switcheo (CURRENCY:SWTH) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on November 26th. Switcheo has a market capitalization of $2.68 million and approximately $19,559.00 worth of Switcheo was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Switcheo has traded 20.5% lower against the dollar. One Switcheo token can currently be purchased for $0.0051 or 0.00000137 BTC on popular exchanges including Switcheo Network and Gate.io.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Switcheo alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00009383 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00003767 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 17.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $114.19 or 0.03045229 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00026143 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0115 or 0.00000306 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.80 or 0.00128032 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.03 or 0.00187463 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000114 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $319.53 or 0.08521114 BTC.

About Switcheo

Switcheo was first traded on February 12th, 2018. Switcheo’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 522,694,673 tokens. Switcheo’s official Twitter account is @switcheonetwork . Switcheo’s official website is switcheo.network . The Reddit community for Switcheo is /r/switcheo . Switcheo’s official message board is medium.com/@switcheo

Buying and Selling Switcheo

Switcheo can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Gate.io and Switcheo Network. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Switcheo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Switcheo should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Switcheo using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Switcheo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Switcheo and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.