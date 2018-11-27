Swiss National Bank Sells 36,400 Shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security Inc (FBHS)

Swiss National Bank reduced its stake in Fortune Brands Home & Security Inc (NYSE:FBHS) by 7.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 465,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 36,400 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.33% of Fortune Brands Home & Security worth $24,389,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in FBHS. Fort L.P. bought a new position in Fortune Brands Home & Security in the second quarter valued at about $117,000. O Brien Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Fortune Brands Home & Security in the third quarter valued at about $126,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new position in Fortune Brands Home & Security in the third quarter valued at about $126,000. First Manhattan Co. lifted its holdings in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 136.4% in the third quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 2,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $136,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. bought a new position in Fortune Brands Home & Security in the third quarter valued at about $185,000. 85.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Loop Capital lowered their target price on Fortune Brands Home & Security to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 25th. Credit Suisse Group set a $57.00 price objective on Fortune Brands Home & Security and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 17th. Nomura decreased their price objective on Fortune Brands Home & Security from $56.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 26th. SunTrust Banks decreased their price objective on Fortune Brands Home & Security to $46.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Fortune Brands Home & Security from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.58.

NYSE:FBHS opened at $43.96 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.83. Fortune Brands Home & Security Inc has a 12-month low of $40.89 and a 12-month high of $73.62. The stock has a market cap of $6.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.31.

Fortune Brands Home & Security (NYSE:FBHS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.05 by ($0.12). Fortune Brands Home & Security had a return on equity of 20.95% and a net margin of 7.94%. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.44 billion. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Fortune Brands Home & Security Inc will post 3.43 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 19th. Investors of record on Friday, November 30th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 29th. Fortune Brands Home & Security’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.97%.

In other Fortune Brands Home & Security news, Director Ronald V. Waters sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.31, for a total transaction of $256,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,142 shares in the company, valued at approximately $725,626.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.71% of the company’s stock.

Fortune Brands Home & Security Company Profile

Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides home and security products for residential home repair, remodeling, new construction, and security applications. It operates in four segments: Cabinets, Plumbing, Doors, and Security. The Cabinets segment manufactures custom, semi-custom, and stock cabinetry, as well as vanities for the kitchen, bath, and other parts of the home directly to kitchen and bath dealers, home centers, wholesalers, and builders in North America.

