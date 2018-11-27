Swiss National Bank Sells 23,100 Shares of DISH Network Corp (DISH)

Swiss National Bank trimmed its position in DISH Network Corp (NASDAQ:DISH) by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 730,909 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,100 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in DISH Network were worth $26,137,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of DISH. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in DISH Network in the third quarter worth $130,000. Signet Financial Management LLC boosted its holdings in DISH Network by 188,000.0% in the second quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC now owns 3,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after acquiring an additional 3,760 shares in the last quarter. Cadence Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in DISH Network in the third quarter worth $216,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in DISH Network by 293.5% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,000 after acquiring an additional 4,936 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Insight 2811 Inc. bought a new stake in DISH Network in the second quarter worth $233,000. 47.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider James Defranco purchased 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $32.28 per share, for a total transaction of $484,200.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 1,303,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,077,916.12. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders have acquired a total of 130,000 shares of company stock valued at $4,172,350 in the last 90 days. 49.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:DISH opened at $32.11 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.56. DISH Network Corp has a 12-month low of $27.54 and a 12-month high of $52.53. The stock has a market cap of $14.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.64 and a beta of 1.25.

DISH Network (NASDAQ:DISH) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.15. DISH Network had a return on equity of 20.26% and a net margin of 19.01%. The firm had revenue of $3.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.40 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.57 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that DISH Network Corp will post 2.85 EPS for the current year.

DISH has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised DISH Network from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, September 17th. Pivotal Research lowered their price target on DISH Network from $40.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 2nd. Guggenheim raised DISH Network from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $32.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 24th. Moffett Nathanson downgraded DISH Network from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, August 13th. Finally, Macquarie downgraded DISH Network from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $36.00 to $31.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. DISH Network has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.69.

About DISH Network

DISH Network Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides pay-TV services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Pay-TV and Wireless. It offers video services under the DISH TV brand; and programming packages that include programming through national broadcast networks, local broadcast networks, and national and regional cable networks, as well as regional and specialty sports channels, premium movie channels, and Latino and international programming packages.

