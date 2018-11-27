Swiss National Bank Has $27.43 Million Position in WellCare Health Plans, Inc. (WCG)

Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of WellCare Health Plans, Inc. (NYSE:WCG) by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 85,600 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,200 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.17% of WellCare Health Plans worth $27,434,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of WCG. Norinchukin Bank The purchased a new position in WellCare Health Plans in the third quarter valued at about $2,061,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC acquired a new stake in shares of WellCare Health Plans in the third quarter valued at approximately $320,000. MML Investors Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of WellCare Health Plans in the third quarter valued at approximately $641,000. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of WellCare Health Plans by 3.0% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 101,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,669,000 after purchasing an additional 2,976 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of WellCare Health Plans in the third quarter valued at approximately $270,000. 88.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. SunTrust Banks increased their price target on shares of WellCare Health Plans to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of WellCare Health Plans from $258.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 1st. Argus raised their target price on shares of WellCare Health Plans from $265.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 31st. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price target on shares of WellCare Health Plans from $292.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets set a $345.00 price target on shares of WellCare Health Plans and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. WellCare Health Plans presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $305.20.

WellCare Health Plans stock opened at $245.96 on Tuesday. WellCare Health Plans, Inc. has a 12-month low of $187.06 and a 12-month high of $324.99. The firm has a market cap of $12.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.87, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

WellCare Health Plans (NYSE:WCG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The company reported $3.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.09 by $0.24. WellCare Health Plans had a net margin of 2.38% and a return on equity of 15.45%. The firm had revenue of $5.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.06 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.08 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that WellCare Health Plans, Inc. will post 11.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Yount Michael sold 500 shares of WellCare Health Plans stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.38, for a total transaction of $131,690.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 7,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,855,248.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.59% of the company’s stock.

WellCare Health Plans, Inc provides managed care services for government-sponsored health care programs. It operates through three segments: Medicaid Health Plans, Medicare Health Plans, and Medicare PDPs. The Medicaid Health Plans segment offers plans for beneficiaries of temporary assistance for needy families, supplemental security income, and aged blind and disabled residents; and other state-based programs, such as children's health insurance programs and long-term services and supports for qualifying families who are not eligible for Medicaid.

