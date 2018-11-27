SunTrust Banks, Inc. (STI) Shares Bought by Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of SunTrust Banks, Inc. (NYSE:STI) by 21.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 149,634 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,516 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in SunTrust Banks were worth $9,994,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new position in SunTrust Banks during the 3rd quarter worth $127,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC purchased a new position in SunTrust Banks during the 2nd quarter worth $134,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in SunTrust Banks by 52.2% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,318 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $153,000 after purchasing an additional 795 shares during the period. Oakworth Capital Inc. increased its holdings in SunTrust Banks by 117.0% during the 3rd quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 2,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $154,000 after purchasing an additional 1,240 shares during the period. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in SunTrust Banks during the 2nd quarter worth $164,000. 84.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get SunTrust Banks alerts:

Shares of NYSE:STI opened at $63.45 on Tuesday. SunTrust Banks, Inc. has a 12-month low of $57.18 and a 12-month high of $75.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.55 billion, a PE ratio of 15.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

SunTrust Banks (NYSE:STI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.35 billion. SunTrust Banks had a return on equity of 11.66% and a net margin of 28.17%. The business’s revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.06 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that SunTrust Banks, Inc. will post 5.61 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 30th will be given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 29th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.15%. SunTrust Banks’s payout ratio is 49.50%.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Edward Jones assumed coverage on SunTrust Banks in a report on Tuesday, August 28th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on SunTrust Banks from $74.00 to $70.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 22nd. B. Riley set a $79.00 price objective on SunTrust Banks and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded SunTrust Banks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 19th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies downgraded SunTrust Banks from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $76.00 to $74.00 in a report on Thursday, September 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $77.00.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “SunTrust Banks, Inc. (STI) Shares Bought by Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank” was originally reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this piece on another publication, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of U.S. & international trademark and copyright laws. The original version of this piece can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2018/11/27/suntrust-banks-inc-sti-shares-bought-by-zurcher-kantonalbank-zurich-cantonalbank.html.

SunTrust Banks Company Profile

SunTrust Banks, Inc operates as the holding company for SunTrust Bank that provides various financial services for consumers, businesses, corporations, and institutions in the United States. It operates through two segments, Consumer and Wholesale. The Consumer segment provides deposits and payments; home equity and personal credit lines; auto, student, and other lending products; credit cards; discount/online and full-service brokerage products; professional investment advisory products and services; and trust services, as well as family office solutions.

Featured Story: Growth Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SunTrust Banks, Inc. (NYSE:STI).

Receive News & Ratings for SunTrust Banks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SunTrust Banks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.