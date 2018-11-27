SunTrust Banks Analysts Give Resolute Energy (REN) a $36.00 Price Target

Resolute Energy (NYSE:REN) has been assigned a $36.00 price objective by research analysts at SunTrust Banks in a research report issued on Tuesday. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock. SunTrust Banks’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 7.08% from the stock’s current price.

REN has been the topic of several other research reports. ValuEngine upgraded Resolute Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 16th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 price target on shares of Resolute Energy in a research note on Tuesday, November 13th. Seaport Global Securities reissued a “hold” rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of Resolute Energy in a research note on Wednesday, November 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Resolute Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.75.

Get Resolute Energy alerts:

REN stock opened at $33.62 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $776.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 560.33 and a beta of 3.46. Resolute Energy has a 52-week low of $24.60 and a 52-week high of $39.28.

Resolute Energy (NYSE:REN) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 5th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $106.75 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $104.54 million. Resolute Energy had a negative net margin of 10.10% and a negative return on equity of 22.38%. Equities analysts expect that Resolute Energy will post 1.64 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director James E. Duffy sold 1,000 shares of Resolute Energy stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.35, for a total value of $32,350.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Kemc Fund Iv Gp, Llc acquired 62,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $29.63 per share, for a total transaction of $1,837,060.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders acquired 803,690 shares of company stock worth $21,467,342. 11.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Resolute Energy by 5.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,471,841 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $45,922,000 after buying an additional 78,785 shares in the last quarter. Silver Point Capital L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Resolute Energy during the second quarter worth approximately $12,074,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Resolute Energy by 59.7% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 157,798 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $4,923,000 after buying an additional 58,990 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of Resolute Energy by 12.3% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 34,800 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $1,086,000 after buying an additional 3,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Precocity Capital LP bought a new stake in Resolute Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $10,296,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.05% of the company’s stock.

Resolute Energy Company Profile

Resolute Energy Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploitation, exploration for, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States. Its principal project area is located in the Delaware Basin portion of the Permian Basin, Reeves County. As of December 31, 2017, it had interests in approximately 27,100 gross acres located in the Permian Basin of Texas; and its estimated net proved reserves were approximately 53.4 million barrels of oil equivalent.

See Also: Hedge Funds – Risk or Reward?



Receive News & Ratings for Resolute Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Resolute Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.