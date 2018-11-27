SunPower (SPWR) Shares Up 2.6%

SunPower Co. (NASDAQ:SPWR) shot up 2.6% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $7.17 and last traded at $7.23. 148,231 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 92% from the average session volume of 1,803,447 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.05.

SPWR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BidaskClub downgraded SunPower from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 31st. ValuEngine raised SunPower from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $9.00 target price on SunPower and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised SunPower from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.50 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 9th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their target price on SunPower from $7.50 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. SunPower has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.72.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.39. The company has a market capitalization of $854.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.51 and a beta of 1.91.

SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.11. SunPower had a negative return on equity of 24.10% and a negative net margin of 63.38%. The business had revenue of $443.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $478.88 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.21 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that SunPower Co. will post -1.04 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SPWR. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in SunPower by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,265,071 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $45,735,000 after purchasing an additional 580,984 shares during the last quarter. ICM Asset Management Inc. WA raised its stake in SunPower by 1,374.9% in the 3rd quarter. ICM Asset Management Inc. WA now owns 339,520 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,478,000 after purchasing an additional 316,500 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in SunPower by 225.7% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 434,323 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,331,000 after purchasing an additional 300,978 shares during the last quarter. Rock Point Advisors LLC raised its stake in SunPower by 46.7% in the 3rd quarter. Rock Point Advisors LLC now owns 596,940 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,358,000 after purchasing an additional 189,990 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in SunPower in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,329,000. 26.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR)

SunPower Corporation researches, develops, manufactures, and delivers solar solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Residential, Commercial, and Power Plant. The company provides solar power components, including panels and system components, primarily to dealers, system integrators, and distributors.

