Sun Hydraulics Co. (SNHY) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.41 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Sun Hydraulics Co. (NASDAQ:SNHY) to post $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Sun Hydraulics’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.36 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.45. Sun Hydraulics posted earnings of $0.27 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 51.9%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, February 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sun Hydraulics will report full-year earnings of $1.74 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.69 to $1.77. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $2.20 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.16 to $2.25. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Sun Hydraulics.

Sun Hydraulics (NASDAQ:SNHY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $135.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $141.42 million. Sun Hydraulics had a return on equity of 10.64% and a net margin of 7.29%. The business’s revenue was up 54.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.43 earnings per share.

SNHY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. SunTrust Banks dropped their price target on Sun Hydraulics to $46.00 and set an “accumulate” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 7th. BidaskClub upgraded Sun Hydraulics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sun Hydraulics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 15th. Robert W. Baird set a $50.00 price target on Sun Hydraulics and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 7th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Sun Hydraulics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.17.

Shares of NASDAQ:SNHY opened at $39.89 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.48 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Sun Hydraulics has a 12 month low of $37.01 and a 12 month high of $70.83.

In other news, Director Christine L. Koski sold 29,580 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.86, for a total value of $1,681,918.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Tricia L. Fulton sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.21, for a total value of $406,575.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 62,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,365,953.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 104,601 shares of company stock valued at $5,620,982. Insiders own 7.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SNHY. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in Sun Hydraulics in the first quarter valued at about $291,000. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in Sun Hydraulics by 79.1% in the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 10,663 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $571,000 after purchasing an additional 4,709 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in Sun Hydraulics in the second quarter valued at about $211,000. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. purchased a new position in Sun Hydraulics in the second quarter valued at about $275,000. Finally, Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Sun Hydraulics by 12.0% in the second quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,314,584 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $111,540,000 after purchasing an additional 248,891 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.79% of the company’s stock.

About Sun Hydraulics

Helios Technologies designs, manufactures, and sells screw-in hydraulic cartridge valves, manifolds, and integrated fluid power packages and subsystems used in hydraulic systems worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Hydraulics and Electronics. Its screw-in hydraulic cartridge valves and manifolds control force, speed, and motion as integral components in fluid power systems.

