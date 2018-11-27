Summit Securities Group LLC Purchases New Position in Ashland Global Holdings Inc (ASH)

Summit Securities Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ashland Global Holdings Inc (NYSE:ASH) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 8,200 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $688,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Ashland Global by 33.8% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,078 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $424,000 after buying an additional 1,536 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Ashland Global by 2.5% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 271,009 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $18,914,000 after buying an additional 6,573 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its position in Ashland Global by 40.1% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 6,810 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $532,000 after buying an additional 1,950 shares in the last quarter. BP PLC acquired a new stake in Ashland Global during the second quarter worth approximately $625,000. Finally, Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA acquired a new stake in Ashland Global during the second quarter worth approximately $456,000. Institutional investors own 93.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on ASH shares. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Ashland Global from $84.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Ashland Global from $86.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. KeyCorp reissued a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 price target on shares of Ashland Global in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Ashland Global from $81.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ashland Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ashland Global currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $92.50.

NYSE ASH traded down $0.89 on Tuesday, hitting $80.55. 2,112 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 769,463. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 0.98. Ashland Global Holdings Inc has a 52 week low of $64.81 and a 52 week high of $86.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.10 billion, a PE ratio of 22.44, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.28.

Ashland Global (NYSE:ASH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97. Ashland Global had a return on equity of 6.71% and a net margin of 3.05%. The company had revenue of $956.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $926.50 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.78 EPS. Ashland Global’s revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Ashland Global Holdings Inc will post 4.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 3rd will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 30th. Ashland Global’s payout ratio is 27.93%.

In other news, VP Keith C. Silverman sold 2,286 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.71, for a total value of $193,647.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 4,183 shares in the company, valued at approximately $354,341.93. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO J Kevin Willis sold 2,046 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.34, for a total value of $164,375.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 3,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $254,517.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 17,353 shares of company stock valued at $1,418,052 over the last quarter. 1.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Ashland Global Company Profile

Ashland Global Holdings Inc provides specialty chemical solutions worldwide. Its Specialty Ingredients segment provides products, technologies, and resources for solving formulation and product-performance challenges. It offers solutions using natural, synthetic, and semisynthetic polymers derived from plant and seed extract, cellulose ethers, vinyl pyrrolidones, and acrylic polymers, as well as polyester and polyurethane-based adhesives.

