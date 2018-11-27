Summit Securities Group LLC Invests $1.25 Million in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCIT)

Summit Securities Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,253,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $103,000. MCF Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 103.3% during the 3rd quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 1,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 651 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 475.3% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 1,136 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 2,405.5% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 1,323 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $117,000.

Get Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ VCIT traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $82.15. 9,517 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,254,052. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $82.00 and a 52 week high of $87.91.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.265 per share. This represents a $3.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.87%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 1st.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “Summit Securities Group LLC Invests $1.25 Million in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCIT)” was originally published by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this piece on another site, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of international copyright and trademark law. The legal version of this piece can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2018/11/27/summit-securities-group-llc-invests-1-25-million-in-vanguard-intermediate-term-corporate-bond-etf-vcit.html.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Profile

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

Further Reading: Google Finance Portfolio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VCIT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.