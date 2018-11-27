Summit Securities Group LLC Has $523,000 Holdings in Ford Motor (F)

Summit Securities Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F) by 58.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 56,500 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,900 shares during the period. Summit Securities Group LLC’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $523,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in F. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 1,945.1% in the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 15,747 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $175,000 after acquiring an additional 14,977 shares in the last quarter. Kaizen Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Ford Motor by 155.5% in the 2nd quarter. Kaizen Advisory LLC now owns 9,745 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 5,931 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Ford Motor by 338.8% in the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 18,367 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $199,000 after buying an additional 14,181 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its holdings in Ford Motor by 87.8% in the 2nd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 235,692 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,609,000 after buying an additional 110,198 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aperio Group LLC grew its holdings in Ford Motor by 11.4% in the 2nd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 1,562,827 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $17,301,000 after buying an additional 160,002 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:F traded down $0.08 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $9.32. 279,068 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 45,670,180. Ford Motor has a 1-year low of $8.17 and a 1-year high of $13.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.28 billion, a PE ratio of 5.22, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 24th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.01. Ford Motor had a return on equity of 15.48% and a net margin of 3.88%. The company had revenue of $34.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.43 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Ford Motor will post 1.36 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.44%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 22nd. Ford Motor’s payout ratio is presently 33.71%.

F has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 target price on shares of Ford Motor in a report on Friday, October 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ford Motor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, October 8th. Morgan Stanley lowered Ford Motor from an “overweight” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 31st. TheStreet lowered Ford Motor from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, August 13th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group raised Ford Motor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $9.00 to $12.00 in a report on Monday, October 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.27.

In related news, VP Steven R. Armstrong sold 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.54, for a total value of $124,020.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 94,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $901,787.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Ray T. Charley purchased 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $12.90 per share, for a total transaction of $51,600.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.95% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Ford Motor

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford cars, trucks, sport utility vehicles, and electrified vehicles; and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. Its Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to fleet customers, including commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

