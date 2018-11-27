Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Has $11.17 Million Position in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (MMP)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lessened its holdings in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) by 7.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 165,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 14,000 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned about 0.07% of Magellan Midstream Partners worth $11,174,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. raised its holdings in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 15,001,029 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,036,271,000 after acquiring an additional 352,807 shares during the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 14,866,209 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,054,609,000 after acquiring an additional 158,679 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP now owns 3,635,727 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $251,141,000 after acquiring an additional 132,650 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,726,493 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $188,347,000 after acquiring an additional 146,573 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Epoch Investment Partners Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,931,623 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $133,437,000 after acquiring an additional 153,656 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.30% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Michael N. Mears sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.84, for a total transaction of $2,065,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 169,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,654,267.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jeff R. Selvidge sold 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.70, for a total transaction of $377,850.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,400,106. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 40,500 shares of company stock valued at $2,786,500 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

MMP has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from $71.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 5th. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $76.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, October 8th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners in a research report on Thursday, October 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $77.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price objective on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from $74.00 to $72.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 6th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from $74.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.00.

Shares of MMP stock opened at $60.74 on Tuesday. Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. has a 52-week low of $54.82 and a 52-week high of $75.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.94, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.82.

Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE:MMP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 1st. The pipeline company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.07. Magellan Midstream Partners had a net margin of 47.75% and a return on equity of 43.31%. The business had revenue of $638.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $621.97 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.97 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. will post 4.31 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 7th were given a dividend of $0.9775 per share. This is an increase from Magellan Midstream Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.96. This represents a $3.91 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.44%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 6th. Magellan Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 102.62%.

Magellan Midstream Partners Company Profile

Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. engages in the transportation, storage, and distribution of refined petroleum products and crude oil in the United States. The company operates through Refined Products, Crude Oil, and Marine Storage segments. It operates refined products pipeline that transports gasoline, distillates, aviation fuels, and liquefied petroleum gases for independent refiners and integrated oil companies, wholesalers, retailers, traders, railroads, airlines, bio-fuel producers, and regional farm cooperatives; and provides services, including terminalling, ethanol and biodiesel unloading and loading, additive injection, custom blending, laboratory testing, and data services to shippers.

