Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Acquires 13,852 Shares of News Corp (NWSA)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of News Corp (NASDAQ:NWSA) by 1.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,237,108 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,852 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned about 0.21% of News worth $16,317,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its stake in News by 74.0% in the 2nd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 7,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 3,396 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lifted its stake in News by 27.2% in the 3rd quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 42,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $561,000 after purchasing an additional 9,085 shares in the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust purchased a new stake in News in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $156,000. Cadence Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in News in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $138,000. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its stake in News by 14.0% in the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 86,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,141,000 after purchasing an additional 10,663 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.12% of the company’s stock.

NWSA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of News from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 28th. Loop Capital raised shares of News from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 4th. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of News from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 9th. UBS Group raised shares of News from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of News from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. News presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:NWSA opened at $13.03 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.37 billion, a PE ratio of 22.93, a P/E/G ratio of 4.85 and a beta of 1.61. News Corp has a one year low of $12.23 and a one year high of $17.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.26.

News (NASDAQ:NWSA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $2.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.53 billion. News had a negative net margin of 15.61% and a positive return on equity of 2.99%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.07 EPS. Research analysts expect that News Corp will post 0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

News Corporation, a media and information services company, creates and distributes content for consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates in five segments: News and Information Services, Book Publishing, Digital Real Estate Services, Subscription Video Services, and Other. The company distributes content and data products, including The Wall Street Journal, Factiva, Dow Jones Risk & Compliance, Dow Jones Newswires, Barron's, MarketWatch, and DJX through various media channels, such as newspapers, newswires, Websites, mobile device applications, tablets and e-book readers, newsletters, magazines, proprietary databases, live journalism, video, and podcasts.

