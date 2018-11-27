Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Grp, Inc. (SMFG) Shares Bought by Freestone Capital Holdings LLC

Freestone Capital Holdings LLC lifted its stake in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Grp, Inc. (NYSE:SMFG) by 17.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 123,388 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,971 shares during the period. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC’s holdings in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Grp were worth $991,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Grp by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 318,086 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,472,000 after acquiring an additional 16,099 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Grp by 95.9% in the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 48,216 shares of the bank’s stock worth $371,000 after acquiring an additional 23,600 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Grp by 89.0% in the 2nd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 22,089 shares of the bank’s stock worth $169,000 after acquiring an additional 10,404 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Grp in the 2nd quarter worth about $153,000. Finally, Comerica Bank raised its holdings in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Grp by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 449,000 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,453,000 after acquiring an additional 27,590 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.57% of the company’s stock.

Get Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Grp alerts:

SMFG opened at $7.31 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Grp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.23 and a fifty-two week high of $9.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.30.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on SMFG shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Grp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 26th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Grp in a report on Tuesday, November 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This news story was first reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this news story on another domain, it was stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. and international copyright and trademark law. The legal version of this news story can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2018/11/27/sumitomo-mitsui-financial-grp-inc-smfg-shares-bought-by-freestone-capital-holdings-llc.html.

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Grp Company Profile

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides commercial banking, leasing, securities, consumer finance, and other services primarily in Japan. It operates through four segments: Wholesale Business, Retail Business, International Business, and Global Markets Business.

Featured Story: How Do I Invest in Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Grp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Grp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.