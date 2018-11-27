Stryker Co. (SYK) Shares Bought by FIL Ltd

FIL Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) by 3.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 184,222 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,001 shares during the quarter. FIL Ltd’s holdings in Stryker were worth $32,733,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Atlantic Trust LLC bought a new position in shares of Stryker during the second quarter valued at $105,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Stryker during the second quarter valued at $110,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Stryker by 3,245.0% during the third quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 669 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 649 shares in the last quarter. Kaizen Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Stryker by 142.6% during the second quarter. Kaizen Advisory LLC now owns 752 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 442 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc bought a new position in shares of Stryker during the second quarter valued at $135,000. 74.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SYK stock opened at $165.91 on Tuesday. Stryker Co. has a fifty-two week low of $146.80 and a fifty-two week high of $179.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.56, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.64.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The medical technology company reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.26 billion. Stryker had a return on equity of 28.00% and a net margin of 9.31%. On average, equities analysts predict that Stryker Co. will post 7.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 28th were given a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 27th. Stryker’s payout ratio is 28.97%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SYK. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Stryker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 22nd. Citigroup upped their price target on Stryker from $173.00 to $174.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 15th. Oppenheimer set a $170.00 target price on Stryker and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 9th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Stryker in a report on Friday, November 9th. Finally, BTIG Research began coverage on Stryker in a report on Thursday, August 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $187.00 target price on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $182.10.

In other Stryker news, CFO Glenn S. Boehnlein sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.17, for a total value of $133,627.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 2,785 shares in the company, valued at $496,203.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Katherine Ann Owen sold 37,866 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.84, for a total value of $6,317,563.44. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 11,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,896,470.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 39,031 shares of company stock valued at $6,520,313. Company insiders own 7.30% of the company’s stock.

Stryker Profile

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through three segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology and Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. The MedSurg segment offers surgical equipment and surgical navigation systems, endoscopic and communications systems, patient handling, emergency medical equipment and intensive care disposable products, reprocessed and remanufactured medical devices, and other medical devices for use in various medical specialties.

