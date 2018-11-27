Stock Traders Purchase Large Volume of Put Options on Franklin Resources (BEN)

Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Monday. Stock traders purchased 3,730 put options on the company. This represents an increase of 1,536% compared to the average daily volume of 228 put options.

In related news, insider Jed A. Plafker sold 4,820 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.85, for a total value of $158,337.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 56,369 shares in the company, valued at $1,851,721.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Craig Steven Tyle sold 11,165 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.35, for a total transaction of $350,022.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 22.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Get Franklin Resources alerts:

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Franklin Resources by 605.1% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,187 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 2,735 shares during the period. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Franklin Resources in the third quarter valued at $100,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of Franklin Resources in the second quarter valued at $131,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its stake in shares of Franklin Resources by 61.2% in the second quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 4,168 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 1,582 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Franklin Resources by 196.4% in the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,301 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 2,850 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.52% of the company’s stock.

BEN opened at $33.34 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.71, a current ratio of 3.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Franklin Resources has a 52-week low of $28.12 and a 52-week high of $45.96. The company has a market cap of $16.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.28.

Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 25th. The closed-end fund reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.39. Franklin Resources had a net margin of 12.10% and a return on equity of 16.26%. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.55 billion. On average, research analysts predict that Franklin Resources will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Franklin Resources from $32.00 to $30.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 30th. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price objective on shares of Franklin Resources from $35.00 to $34.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Franklin Resources from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 24th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Franklin Resources from $32.00 to $30.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank decreased their price objective on shares of Franklin Resources from $33.00 to $32.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 16th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.18.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This story was originally posted by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this story on another domain, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of U.S. & international copyright & trademark legislation. The original version of this story can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2018/11/27/stock-traders-purchase-large-volume-of-put-options-on-franklin-resources-ben.html.

Franklin Resources Company Profile

Franklin Resources, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, institutions, pension plans, trusts, and partnerships. It launches equity, fixed income, balanced, and multi-asset mutual funds through its subsidiaries.

Featured Story: How Do I Invest in Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Franklin Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franklin Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.