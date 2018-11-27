Stock Analysts’ Upgrades for November, 27th (ALSMY, ARZTY, CCHGY, CFG, DISCA, HKMPF, KBCSY, MNST, PAGS, PBPB)

Stock Analysts’ upgrades for Tuesday, November 27th:

ALSTOM/ADR (OTCMKTS:ALSMY) was upgraded by analysts at BNP Paribas from a neutral rating to an outperform rating.

Get ALSTOM/ADR alerts:

ARYZTA AG/ADR (OTCMKTS:ARZTY) was upgraded by analysts at Investec from a hold rating to a buy rating.

COCA-COLA HBC A/ADR (OTCMKTS:CCHGY)

was upgraded by analysts at UBS Group AG from a sell rating to a buy rating.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) was upgraded by analysts at Macquarie from a neutral rating to an outperform rating.

Discovery Communications (NASDAQ:DISCA) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. They currently have $34.00 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “Discovery is benefiting from strong domestic advertising growth driven by improved ratings, healthy overall pricing, nice growth in TV Everywhere apps and strong execution by the sales and network teams. Improving operating efficiency is a key catalyst. Discovery currently holds the “second largest share of TV viewing” after NBC Universal. The Scripps buyout has expanded Discovery’s product portfolio and marketing reach significantly. Also, the buyout strengthened its international footprint. Increasing availability across linear, digital over-the-top platforms like Hulu, AT&T Watch and Sling is a major growth driver. However, a higher restructuring cost related to Scripps acquisition is dragging down profitability. Shares of Discovery have outperformed the industry on a year-to-date basis.”

Hikma Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:HKMPF) was upgraded by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc from a hold rating to a buy rating.

KBC GRP NV/ADR (OTCMKTS:KBCSY) was upgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an equal rating to a weight rating.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. Zacks Investment Research currently has $64.00 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “Monster Beverage surpassed the industry in the past six months, driven by solid momentum in energy drinks business amid a challenging industry backdrop. The company is also optimistic about its alliance with Coca-Cola’s bottlers globally, which broadened its distribution network. Moreover, the company’s top and bottom lines outpaced estimates and improved year over year in third-quarter 2018. This marked its second straight earnings beat, while sales reverted to positive surprise trend after three consecutive misses. The top line benefited from solid sales at Monster Energy Drinks segment and advance purchases made by customers due to a pre-announced price hike. However, sales were adversely impacted by foreign currency translations. Moreover, increased raw material costs are persistently hurting margins, which is likely to continue in quarters ahead.”

PagSeguro Digital (NYSE:PAGS) was upgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc from a neutral rating to a buy rating.

Potbelly (NASDAQ:PBPB) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Potbelly Corporation is a neighborhood sandwich concept. The Company manages establishments for consuming food on premises to offers sandwiches, salads, soups, chili, chips, cookies, ice cream, and smoothies. It serves customers throughout the United States. Potbelly Corporation is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois. “

Pier 1 Imports (NYSE:PIR) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Pier 1 Imports, Inc. consists of a chain of retail stores operating under the names Pier 1 Imports and The Pier, selling a wide variety of furniture, decorative home furnishings, dining and kitchen goods, accessories and other specialty items for the home. Additionally, the company, through certain subsidiaries, operates stores in the United Kingdom under the name The Pier. The company supplies merchandise and licenses the Pier 1 name to Sears Mexico and Sears Puerto Rico. “

PLx Pharma (NASDAQ:PLXP) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “PLx Pharma Inc. is a specialty pharmaceutical company. It focused on developing clinically validated and patent-protected PLxGuard(TM) delivery system to provide safe and effective aspirin products. PLx Pharma Inc., formerly known as Dipexium Pharmaceuticals Inc., is based in NEW YORK, United States. “

World Wrestling Entertainment (NYSE:WWE) was upgraded by analysts at FBN Securities from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating.

Receive News & Ratings for ALSTOM/ADR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ALSTOM/ADR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.