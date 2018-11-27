STK Market Cap Hits $1.60 Million (STK)

STK (CURRENCY:STK) traded 6.8% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on November 27th. One STK token can now be bought for approximately $0.0047 or 0.00000127 BTC on major exchanges including Kucoin, Cobinhood, Huobi and IDEX. During the last week, STK has traded 19.7% lower against the US dollar. STK has a market cap of $1.60 million and $7,095.00 worth of STK was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00009411 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00003757 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00026630 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 10.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $96.92 or 0.02627927 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0114 or 0.00000309 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.72 or 0.00127880 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.91 or 0.00187442 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000115 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $321.42 or 0.08714745 BTC.

STK Token Profile

STK’s launch date was September 27th, 2017. STK’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 341,838,595 tokens. STK’s official Twitter account is @STKtoken . The Reddit community for STK is /r/STKToken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . STK’s official message board is medium.com/@STKtoken . STK’s official website is stktoken.com

STK Token Trading

STK can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cobinhood, Huobi, Kucoin and IDEX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as STK directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire STK should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase STK using one of the exchanges listed above.

