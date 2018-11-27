Stifel Nicolaus Reaffirms Hold Rating for Sanchez Energy (SN)

Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of Sanchez Energy (NYSE:SN) in a research report released on Monday. The firm currently has a $0.90 target price on the energy producer’s stock.

SN has been the topic of several other reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Sanchez Energy from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and set a $7.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, August 8th. ValuEngine raised Sanchez Energy from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, August 17th. SunTrust Banks set a $2.00 target price on Sanchez Energy and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 23rd. Capital One Financial reaffirmed an underweight rating on shares of Sanchez Energy in a research report on Tuesday, August 7th. Finally, Northland Securities reaffirmed a hold rating and set a $3.00 target price on shares of Sanchez Energy in a research report on Thursday, August 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Sanchez Energy presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $3.18.

Shares of NYSE SN opened at $0.65 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $66.67 million, a P/E ratio of -2.04 and a beta of 1.86. Sanchez Energy has a 1-year low of $0.65 and a 1-year high of $6.19.

Sanchez Energy (NYSE:SN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 1st. The energy producer reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.14). Sanchez Energy had a negative return on equity of 8.96% and a negative net margin of 9.24%. The company had revenue of $277.71 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $255.06 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.22 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Sanchez Energy will post -0.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Howard J. Sr Thill, Sr. sold 21,877 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.46, for a total value of $53,817.42. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 348,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $856,997.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 11.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY acquired a new stake in Sanchez Energy during the second quarter worth about $127,000. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Sanchez Energy during the second quarter worth about $180,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans acquired a new stake in Sanchez Energy during the third quarter worth about $193,000. Stonebridge Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Sanchez Energy by 67.3% during the third quarter. Stonebridge Capital Management Inc. now owns 122,416 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $282,000 after acquiring an additional 49,231 shares during the period. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd grew its holdings in Sanchez Energy by 74.6% during the second quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 120,330 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $544,000 after acquiring an additional 51,417 shares during the period. 46.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Sanchez Energy

Sanchez Energy Corporation, an independent exploration and production company, focuses on the acquisition and development of U.S. onshore unconventional oil and natural gas resources. It engages in the horizontal development of resources from the Eagle Ford Shale in South Texas. It also holds an undeveloped acreage position in the Tuscaloosa Marine Shale (TMS) in Mississippi and Louisiana.

