Stieven Capital Advisors L.P. Buys New Stake in TriCo Bancshares (TCBK)

Stieven Capital Advisors L.P. bought a new stake in shares of TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 252,005 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $9,732,000. TriCo Bancshares accounts for approximately 1.5% of Stieven Capital Advisors L.P.’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Stieven Capital Advisors L.P. owned about 0.83% of TriCo Bancshares as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of TriCo Bancshares by 15.5% during the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 45,653 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,710,000 after buying an additional 6,112 shares during the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. bought a new position in TriCo Bancshares in the second quarter valued at about $501,000. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. raised its position in TriCo Bancshares by 7.2% in the second quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 114,866 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,302,000 after purchasing an additional 7,722 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in TriCo Bancshares in the second quarter valued at about $110,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in TriCo Bancshares by 1.2% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 544,537 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $20,393,000 after purchasing an additional 6,345 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.66% of the company’s stock.

TCBK has been the subject of several research reports. BidaskClub upgraded TriCo Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 8th. ValuEngine upgraded TriCo Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded TriCo Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.60.

Shares of TCBK stock traded up $0.08 on Tuesday, hitting $37.63. The company had a trading volume of 11,102 shares, compared to its average volume of 62,795. The stock has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.09, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. TriCo Bancshares has a twelve month low of $33.35 and a twelve month high of $43.79.

TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.53. The company had revenue of $72.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72.54 million. TriCo Bancshares had a return on equity of 9.80% and a net margin of 18.77%. Sell-side analysts forecast that TriCo Bancshares will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current year.

TriCo Bancshares Profile

TriCo Bancshares operates as a bank holding company for Tri Counties Bank that provides commercial banking services to retail customers and small to medium-sized businesses. It accepts demand, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposits; and provides residential and commercial real estate mortgage, consumer, commercial, agricultural, and real estate construction loans.

