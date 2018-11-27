Steve Gorlin Sells 32,212 Shares of Nantkwest Inc (NK) Stock

Nantkwest Inc (NASDAQ:NK) Director Steve Gorlin sold 32,212 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.02, for a total value of $65,068.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Steve Gorlin also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, November 21st, Steve Gorlin sold 22,900 shares of Nantkwest stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.02, for a total value of $46,258.00.

On Wednesday, November 14th, Steve Gorlin sold 115,930 shares of Nantkwest stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.21, for a total value of $256,205.30.

On Monday, November 12th, Steve Gorlin sold 47,050 shares of Nantkwest stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.43, for a total value of $114,331.50.

NASDAQ:NK opened at $1.87 on Tuesday. Nantkwest Inc has a twelve month low of $1.85 and a twelve month high of $5.47. The company has a current ratio of 3.31, a quick ratio of 3.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Nantkwest by 40.9% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 46,068 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $179,000 after acquiring an additional 13,366 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Nantkwest by 40.5% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 170,271 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $521,000 after buying an additional 49,040 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Nantkwest by 402.4% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 156,744 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $610,000 after buying an additional 125,544 shares during the last quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Nantkwest by 75.0% in the third quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 175,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $648,000 after buying an additional 75,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Nantkwest by 144.2% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 216,272 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $662,000 after buying an additional 127,694 shares during the last quarter. 14.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NK has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup lowered Nantkwest from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 16th. BidaskClub raised Nantkwest from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, September 2nd. ValuEngine raised Nantkwest from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 1st. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $3.50 price target on shares of Nantkwest in a research report on Thursday, November 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Nantkwest from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.25 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.58.

About Nantkwest

NantKwest, Inc, a clinical-stage immunotherapy biotechnology company, develops immunotherapeutic treatments for cancer, infectious diseases, and inflammatory diseases in the United States. The company develops activated natural killer cell, a natural killer cell-line and genetically modified derivative capable of killing cancer and virally infected cells; and NANT cancer vaccine, a personalized therapy that utilizes its off-the-shelf natural killer cells.

