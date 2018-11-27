Steve Gorlin Sells 32,212 Shares of Nantkwest Inc (NK) Stock

Nantkwest Inc (NASDAQ:NK) Director Steve Gorlin sold 32,212 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.02, for a total value of $65,068.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
Steve Gorlin also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, November 21st, Steve Gorlin sold 22,900 shares of Nantkwest stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.02, for a total value of $46,258.00.
- On Wednesday, November 14th, Steve Gorlin sold 115,930 shares of Nantkwest stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.21, for a total value of $256,205.30.
- On Monday, November 12th, Steve Gorlin sold 47,050 shares of Nantkwest stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.43, for a total value of $114,331.50.
NASDAQ:NK opened at $1.87 on Tuesday. Nantkwest Inc has a twelve month low of $1.85 and a twelve month high of $5.47. The company has a current ratio of 3.31, a quick ratio of 3.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.
NK has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup lowered Nantkwest from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 16th. BidaskClub raised Nantkwest from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, September 2nd. ValuEngine raised Nantkwest from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 1st. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $3.50 price target on shares of Nantkwest in a research report on Thursday, November 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Nantkwest from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.25 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.58.
About Nantkwest
NantKwest, Inc, a clinical-stage immunotherapy biotechnology company, develops immunotherapeutic treatments for cancer, infectious diseases, and inflammatory diseases in the United States. The company develops activated natural killer cell, a natural killer cell-line and genetically modified derivative capable of killing cancer and virally infected cells; and NANT cancer vaccine, a personalized therapy that utilizes its off-the-shelf natural killer cells.
