Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. Sells 1,690 Shares of Oracle Co. (ORCL)

Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. decreased its stake in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,013 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 1,690 shares during the period. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd.’s holdings in Oracle were worth $774,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ORCL. Cpwm LLC grew its position in shares of Oracle by 6.5% in the second quarter. Cpwm LLC now owns 17,240 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $760,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050 shares during the period. Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Oracle by 0.9% in the second quarter. Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 126,926 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $5,592,000 after purchasing an additional 1,072 shares during the period. Sather Financial Group Inc grew its position in shares of Oracle by 0.6% in the third quarter. Sather Financial Group Inc now owns 193,457 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $9,974,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Oracle by 7.0% in the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 16,856 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $868,000 after purchasing an additional 1,106 shares during the period. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Oracle by 7.8% in the second quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 15,585 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $687,000 after purchasing an additional 1,122 shares during the period. 50.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ORCL opened at $48.26 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $201.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.12. Oracle Co. has a 12 month low of $42.57 and a 12 month high of $53.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 3.43 and a current ratio of 3.43.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 17th. The enterprise software provider reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $9.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.26 billion. Oracle had a return on equity of 25.60% and a net margin of 9.74%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.62 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Oracle Co. will post 3.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Oracle declared that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Monday, September 17th that allows the company to repurchase $12.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the enterprise software provider to reacquire up to 5.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 16th were paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 15th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.95%.

In other Oracle news, Director Hector Garcia-Molina sold 3,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.42, for a total transaction of $185,325.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 27,969 shares in the company, valued at $1,382,227.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Dorian Daley sold 131,696 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.93, for a total value of $6,707,277.28. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 109,615 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,582,691.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 142,946 shares of company stock worth $7,257,365. 32.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ORCL. Zacks Investment Research raised Oracle from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 21st. KeyCorp reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Oracle in a report on Wednesday, September 12th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a report on Tuesday, September 18th. Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a report on Tuesday, September 18th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $49.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a report on Tuesday, September 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Oracle presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.71.

About Oracle

Oracle Corporation develops, manufactures, markets, sells, hosts, and supports application, platform, and infrastructure solutions for information technology (IT) environments worldwide. The company provides services in three primary layers of the cloud: Software as a Service, Platform as a Service, and Infrastructure as a Service.

