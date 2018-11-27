Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. Acquires 5,521 Shares of Visa Inc (V)

Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. raised its holdings in Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 8.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 68,451 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after buying an additional 5,521 shares during the period. Visa comprises about 2.6% of Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest position. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc.’s holdings in Visa were worth $10,274,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Swedbank raised its holdings in shares of Visa by 15.6% in the third quarter. Swedbank now owns 3,870,997 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $580,998,000 after purchasing an additional 522,551 shares during the last quarter. Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Visa by 8.0% in the third quarter. Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC now owns 759,866 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $114,048,000 after purchasing an additional 56,204 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Visa by 36.0% in the third quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 2,577 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $387,000 after purchasing an additional 682 shares during the last quarter. Murphy Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Visa by 2.2% in the third quarter. Murphy Capital Management Inc. now owns 78,020 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $11,710,000 after purchasing an additional 1,686 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS raised its holdings in shares of Visa by 1.5% in the third quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 703,083 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $105,526,000 after purchasing an additional 10,358 shares during the last quarter. 80.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE V opened at $135.94 on Tuesday. Visa Inc has a 52-week low of $106.60 and a 52-week high of $151.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The stock has a market cap of $268.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.11.

Visa (NYSE:V) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 24th. The credit-card processor reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $5.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.44 billion. Visa had a net margin of 49.98% and a return on equity of 38.00%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Visa Inc will post 5.32 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 16th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 15th. This is a positive change from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.69%.

In other Visa news, EVP William M. Sheedy sold 3,643 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.07, for a total transaction of $484,774.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 241,983 shares in the company, valued at $32,200,677.81. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP William M. Sheedy sold 99,636 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.28, for a total transaction of $13,877,302.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 296,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,355,714. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

V has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on shares of Visa from $161.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 1st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Visa to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Visa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $168.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 25th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Visa from $150.00 to $164.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $166.00 target price on shares of Visa in a report on Thursday, October 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $156.09.

Visa Company Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

