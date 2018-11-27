Starbase Price Reaches $0.0051 (STAR)

Starbase (CURRENCY:STAR) traded 2% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on November 27th. Starbase has a market cap of $962,469.00 and approximately $1,491.00 worth of Starbase was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Starbase token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0051 or 0.00000133 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Starbase has traded down 12.1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00009423 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00003824 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00025579 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 24.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $85.60 or 0.02214607 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0122 or 0.00000315 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.01 or 0.00129741 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.38 or 0.00191118 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000119 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $329.36 or 0.08530005 BTC.

About Starbase

Starbase was first traded on February 5th, 2017. Starbase’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 187,500,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Starbase is /r/starbase and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Starbase is starbase.co . Starbase’s official Twitter account is @starbaseco and its Facebook page is accessible here

Starbase Token Trading

Starbase can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Starbase directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Starbase should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Starbase using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

