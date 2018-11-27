Star Group (SGU) and SpendSmart Networks (SSPC) Financial Review

Star Group (NYSE:SGU) and SpendSmart Networks (OTCMKTS:SSPC) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends, risk, earnings, valuation and institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

Get Star Group alerts:

This table compares Star Group and SpendSmart Networks’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Star Group $1.32 billion 0.39 $26.90 million N/A N/A SpendSmart Networks $5.79 million 0.03 -$3.32 million N/A N/A

Star Group has higher revenue and earnings than SpendSmart Networks.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

44.0% of Star Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 20.4% of Star Group shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 39.5% of SpendSmart Networks shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk & Volatility

Star Group has a beta of 0.1, suggesting that its stock price is 90% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, SpendSmart Networks has a beta of -0.15, suggesting that its stock price is 115% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Star Group and SpendSmart Networks’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Star Group 3.64% 14.21% 6.20% SpendSmart Networks N/A N/A N/A

Dividends

Star Group pays an annual dividend of $0.47 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.8%. SpendSmart Networks does not pay a dividend.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Star Group and SpendSmart Networks, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Star Group 0 0 0 0 N/A SpendSmart Networks 0 0 0 0 N/A

Summary

Star Group beats SpendSmart Networks on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Star Group

Star Group, L.P. operates as a home heating oil and propane distributor and services provider in the United States. It also installs, maintains, and repairs heating and air conditioning equipment, as well as offers ancillary home services, including home security and plumbing. As of September 30, 2017, the company sold home heating oil and propane to approximately 455,000 full service residential and commercial customers. It also sells home heating oil, gasoline, and diesel fuel to approximately 74,000 customers on a delivery only basis. The company was formerly known as Star Gas Partners, L.P. and changed its name to Star Group, L.P. in October 2017. Star Group, L.P. was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Stamford, Connecticut.

About SpendSmart Networks

SpendSmart Networks, Inc., doing business as SMS Masterminds, provides proprietary loyalty systems, and a suite of digital engagement and marketing services to merchants. It delivers and manages loyalty platforms, such as merchant funded rewards, loyalty rewards tablets/kiosks, and proprietary rewards management systems; and mobile marketing technology, including text and email messaging, customer analytics and propensity marketing, patent pending automated engagement engine, and Text2Win sweepstakes features. The company also delivers and manages enterprise level loyalty and mobile marketing consulting comprising monthly hands on reviews by its Certified Masterminds, campaign creation and optimization, and localized support. In addition, it delivers and manages proprietary mobile-responsive Website building platform, which includes software allowing licensees and merchants to create and administer their Websites, audits of existing merchant Websites, and integration of social media streams and consumer reviews into Websites. The company was formerly known as The SpendSmart Payments Company, Inc. and changed its name to SpendSmart Networks, Inc. in June 2014. SpendSmart Networks, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in San Luis Obispo, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Star Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Star Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.