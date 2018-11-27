Standard Motor Products, Inc. (SMP) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.61 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Standard Motor Products, Inc. (NYSE:SMP) to post earnings of $0.61 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Standard Motor Products’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.57 to $0.65. Standard Motor Products posted earnings of $0.54 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 13%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Standard Motor Products will report full-year earnings of $2.64 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.60 to $2.68. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $3.41 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.38 to $3.44. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Standard Motor Products.

Standard Motor Products (NYSE:SMP) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 26th. The auto parts company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83. The company had revenue of $296.62 million during the quarter. Standard Motor Products had a return on equity of 12.78% and a net margin of 2.86%. Standard Motor Products’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.74 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on SMP shares. ValuEngine upgraded Standard Motor Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Standard Motor Products from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 26th.

Standard Motor Products stock opened at $53.66 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a PE ratio of 18.96, a P/E/G ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.27. Standard Motor Products has a 1 year low of $42.50 and a 1 year high of $56.54.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 14th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.57%. Standard Motor Products’s payout ratio is currently 29.68%.

In related news, VP Thomas Tesoro sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.22, for a total value of $51,220.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 30,456 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,559,956.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Carmine Joseph Broccole sold 825 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.07, for a total value of $36,357.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 55,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,434,030.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 5,215 shares of company stock valued at $236,006 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 6.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Standard Motor Products by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 52,428 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,580,000 after acquiring an additional 1,080 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Standard Motor Products by 121.9% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,135 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 1,173 shares in the last quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Standard Motor Products by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 224,619 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $11,056,000 after acquiring an additional 1,236 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Standard Motor Products by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 41,483 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,042,000 after acquiring an additional 1,357 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in Standard Motor Products by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 64,097 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $3,098,000 after acquiring an additional 1,717 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.47% of the company’s stock.

About Standard Motor Products

Standard Motor Products, Inc manufactures and distributes replacement parts for motor vehicles in the automotive aftermarket industry. Its Engine Management segment manufactures and distributes engine management replacement parts, including electronic ignition control modules, fuel injectors, remanufactured diesel injectors and pumps, ignition wires, coils, switches, relays, EGR valves, distributor caps and rotors, various sensors primarily measuring temperature, vehicle systems, electronic throttle bodies, and other engine management components primarily under the Standard, Blue Streak, BWD, Select, Intermotor, OEM, LockSmart, TechSmart, Tech Expert, and GP Sorensen brands.

